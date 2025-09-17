After destroying Gaza's tallest tower, Israel expands its invasion into the city

Smoke rises as Israeli airstrikes destroy the al-Ghafari tower in Gaza City on Sept. 15, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)
The al-Ghafri tower, Gaza City's tallest building, was reduced to rubble on Monday, Sept. 15, by Israeli strikes. Looped videos broadcast on Monday show two Israeli missiles hitting the ground beneath the building in succession, causing its immediate collapse and leaving a large cloud of smoke and shocked onlookers. The 20-story building was already hit in November 2023. The Israeli army targeted the headquarters of the Palestinian Media Group on the 16th floor, seriously injuring three journalists. Its upper floors, torn open, and the telecommunications tower on its roof snapped in half, but that did not stop Palestinians in Gaza from continuing to live and work there. The tower housed hundreds of families, media production offices, and many local businesses. The nearby neighborhood, one of the city's most densely populated...
