INFRASTRUCTURE

Lighting work on Bhamdoun tunnel completed, ministry says


By L'Orient Today staff, 16 September 2025 16:24

Workers from the Araco company near the airport. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/archives)

BEIRUT — The Public Works and Transport Ministry announced the completion of lighting work in both directions of the Bhamdoun tunnel (Aley) in a statement published Tuesday. The tunnel is located on the mountain highway that connects Beirut to the Bekaa.

The ministry said this step reflects its "commitment to enhancing road safety conditions and facilitating traffic on this vital passage, which experiences heavy daily traffic."

This work is part of the project “Lebanon on the Road,” which is "focused on maintaining and rehabilitating roads, bridges and tunnels across Lebanese territory," and was launched in May.

In a video published to mark the government's 100th day, the ministry mentioned several files, including this project.

The statement explains that "the ministry’s technical teams are currently preparing to launch comprehensive development work on the tunnel, including cleaning the interior walls and removing accumulated dirt and debris, in order to improve the cleanliness of the passage and preserve its integrity and infrastructure."

