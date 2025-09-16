Arms monopoly: Everyone claims victory, from Beirut’s southern suburbs to Achrafieh

Women holding Hezbollah flags on July 31, 2024, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, during the funeral of a sister and brother killed the previous day in an Israeli bombing targeting the party's military leader, Fouad Shukr. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient-Le Jour)
During the latest Cabinet meeting at Baabda Palace, the government welcomed the army’s plan to establish a monopoly on arms, without clarifying whether the wording amounted to an actual decision.The result was that the crisis, which nearly blew up Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government and perhaps even President Joseph Aoun’s mandate, ended in a semantic compromise.As always, both camps — in this case, supporters and opponents of Hezbollah — declared themselves satisfied, each seeing a win. From the Hezbollah leader's latest speech 'Stop talking about the arms monopoly,' Qassem says, calls for 'national security strategy' In Beirut’s southern suburbs, many see it as a victoryIn Beirut’s southern suburbs, where Hezbollah's administrative buildings are located and much of its urban popular base resides, most people who spoke to...
