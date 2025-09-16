Diaries from Gaza: 'Take everything, as if we're never coming back'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today during the war. She shares her experience having to flee Gaza City as Israel's offensive grows increasingly violent.Day by day, the city is being annihilated violently. Homes, schools, bakeries, refugee camps, towers… everything that sustains life is being destroyed. Israel has been intensifying its military attacks on Gaza City, part of a broader effort to force its residents south. The message is clear: leave, or risk being buried in the rubble.And yet, many of us refuse to leave.Because we know better this time. Noor's relationship to her home Diaries from Gaza: 'What if those windows had still been glass?' They still remember what happened...

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today during the war. She shares her experience having to flee Gaza City as Israel's offensive grows increasingly violent.Day by day, the city is being annihilated violently. Homes, schools, bakeries, refugee camps, towers… everything that sustains life is being destroyed. Israel has been intensifying its military attacks on Gaza City, part of a broader effort to force its residents south. The message is clear: leave, or risk being buried in the rubble.And yet, many of us refuse to leave.Because we know better this time. Noor's relationship to her home Diaries from Gaza: 'What if those windows had still been glass?' They still remember what happened...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in