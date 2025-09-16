Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LETTERS FROM GAZA

Diaries from Gaza: 'Take everything, as if we're never coming back'

Over 250,000 people have already fled Gaza City, where 75 percent of the population remains despite the expanding Israeli offensive.

L'Orient Today / By Noor ALYACOUBI, 16 September 2025 10:34

Diaries from Gaza: 'Take everything, as if we're never coming back'

Palestinians flee northern Gaza in the face of intensified Israeli strikes on Gaza City, heading south, Sept. 15, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today during the war. She shares her experience having to flee Gaza City as Israel's offensive grows increasingly violent.Day by day, the city is being annihilated violently. Homes, schools, bakeries, refugee camps, towers… everything that sustains life is being destroyed. Israel has been intensifying its military attacks on Gaza City, part of a broader effort to force its residents south. The message is clear: leave, or risk being buried in the rubble.And yet, many of us refuse to leave.Because we know better this time. Noor's relationship to her home Diaries from Gaza: 'What if those windows had still been glass?' They still remember what happened...
