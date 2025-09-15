Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FASHION

Uniqlo: The art of the universal, from Hiroshima to major cities worldwide

The Japanese brand of "clothes to live in" revolutionized fashion by sidestepping fashion itself. The story of a success under the artistic direction of Clare Waight Keller.

L'OLJ / By Fifi ABOU DIB, 15 September 2025 14:21

Lire cet article en Français
Uniqlo: The art of the universal, from Hiroshima to major cities worldwide

Cate Blanchett, an ambassador for Uniqlo. (Credit: Uniqlo)

While Uniqlo’s presence in Lebanon is limited to a few items sold online, its absence highlights both the small size of the local market and a sense of marginalization, given how deeply rooted the brand is in countries with higher standards of living, despite its affordable prices.The story began in Hiroshima in the 1980s. Tadashi Yanai, the son of a shop owner, took over his family’s small menswear store. Nothing suggested he would turn it into a company that would reshape the global map of ready-to-wear fashion. Yet behind his quiet manner and calm voice, Yanai carried a boundless ambition: to make fashion accessible to all.Hiroshima, a provincial city, demanded practical, durable, and inexpensive clothes. Yanai, a Waseda University graduate who joined the family business in 1972, was already a unique figure — curious about the world,...
While Uniqlo’s presence in Lebanon is limited to a few items sold online, its absence highlights both the small size of the local market and a sense of marginalization, given how deeply rooted the brand is in countries with higher standards of living, despite its affordable prices.The story began in Hiroshima in the 1980s. Tadashi Yanai, the son of a shop owner, took over his family’s small menswear store. Nothing suggested he would turn it into a company that would reshape the global map of ready-to-wear fashion. Yet behind his quiet manner and calm voice, Yanai carried a boundless ambition: to make fashion accessible to all.Hiroshima, a provincial city, demanded practical, durable, and inexpensive clothes. Yanai, a Waseda University graduate who joined the family business in 1972, was already a unique figure — curious about the...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top