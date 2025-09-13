The Lebanese navy prevents the vessel ‘Hawk III’ from illegally leaving territorial waters

A naval patrol prevented the vessel ‘Hawk III,’ which was carrying fuel oil intended for Electricite du Liban (EDL), from illegally leaving Lebanese territorial waters on the night from Friday to Saturday and arrested 22 people on board, the army said in a statement published Saturday, noting that three soldiers were injured.

“After the joint maritime operations center of the army received information and under the instruction of the competent judicial authority, a naval patrol launched a pursuit operation against the vessel Hawk III during its attempt to leave Lebanese territorial waters illegally,” the statement said. When the crew refused “to comply with the patrol’s orders,” soldiers fired “warning shots into the air.”

A maritime commando unit, supported by air forces, then carried out “a boarding operation” and arrested 22 people on board, about 30 nautical miles (55 km) off the Lebanese coast, before bringing the ship back to the port of Dbayeh. Three soldiers were injured “when the captain tried to maneuver to prevent the soldiers from boarding,” the statement added.

The army also stated that an investigation is underway and that “the necessary measures will be taken regarding the ship, under the supervision of the competent judicial authority.”

Last week, Energy Minister Joe Saddi authorized the unloading of the Hawk III, carrying B-grade fuel oil for EDL, after three independent analyses conducted in Dubai, Greece and Italy confirmed that the product met the required specifications, according to the National News Agency (NNA). This decision was made in response to the urgent need to unload the cargo to avoid a blackout in Lebanon before Sep. 8. According to press reports circulating on Saturday, the Hawk III’s cargo complies with the required specifications, but the fuel is reportedly Russian fuel subject to international sanctions.

The vessel ‘seized by Lebanese customs’

Commenting on the naval operation on Saturday, Minister Saddi praised the troops’ efforts, noting that the ship “had been seized by Lebanese customs on the orders of the Attorney General at the Court of Cassation.” “The Ministry of Energy and Water is still awaiting a judicial decision in order to act accordingly regarding the contractual relationship with the supplying company (Sahara Energy DMCC) and its compliance with the stipulated conditions,” he added.

According to another ministry statement dated Sep. 6, the ministry reported that the supplying company had received crude oil shipments from the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), based on the swap contract signed between SOMO and the Lebanese Ministry of Energy.