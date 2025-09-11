Adraee conducts 'field tour' in Israeli occupied position opposite Khiam

Israel's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee conducted a "field tour in southern Lebanon inside one of the frontline defense sites across Khiam (Marjayoun district), he announced on X Thursday.

Facing Khiam is the Israeli-occupied Tallet Hamames, one of the six points occupied by Israel in southern Lebanon.

"I spoke with the commanders and soldiers about the security situation on the northern border and the changes that occurred after Operation Northern Arrows, as well as the strategic approach we follow, which ensures that we do not allow the growth of terrorist threats on our borders," Adraee wrote.

The Israeli army carried out multiple incursions into Lebanese territory in the past few months despite the cease-fire agreement reached in late November.

Despite the agreement, which ended over a year of intermittent clashes — including two months of open war with Hezbollah — Israel has continued its operations. Under the terms of the cease-fire, Hezbollah was required to withdraw its fighters north of the Litani River, roughly 30 kilometers from the border, and dismantle all military infrastructure south of the river. Israel, in turn, was to pull back all its forces from Lebanese territory, but has maintained five positions it considers “strategic” along the border.