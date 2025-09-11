Why Israel’s strike on Qatar marks a turning point for Gulf monarchies

The Emirati president, Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (on the left), and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, share a warm embrace as the UAE leader leaves Doha International Airport, in Qatar, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Credit: Abdulla al-Bedwawi/Reuters)
In 2017, Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates imposed a blockade on Qatar, accusing the gas-rich emirate of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood. The embargo dragged on for more than three years.Those same countries are now rushing to Doha’s side after Israel’s unprecedented strike on Qatar’s capital on Tuesday, hitting a compound housing members of Hamas, a direct offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.The Israeli operation in Qatar, the fifth country to be hit by Israeli strikes since Oct. 7, 2023, marks an unprecedented rupture. Israel has crossed a red line by targeting a U.S. “major non-NATO ally” that hosts the largest American military base in the region and serves as a key mediator in Gaza negotiations.Shocked and fearful they could be next, Gulf states firmly condemned the attack.Regional solidarity extended...
