Tony Frangieh received by Aoun: Army's plan can only be described as positive

Marada MP Tony Frangieh, whose movement is politically allied with Hezbollah, on Thursday welcomed the Lebanese Army's plan to restore the state's monopoly on arms — endorsed last week by the government — calling it "positive."

Hezbollah initially supported the presidential candidacy of Sleiman Frangieh, the MP's father and head of the Marada movement. However, Sleiman Frangieh withdrew his candidacy in favor of Joseph Aoun the day before the election in January 2025.

After being received in Baabda, Tony Frangieh highlighted the "seriousness, transparency and sincerity" of the head of state in his intent "to move the country from a phase of paralysis to a new phase marked by reconstruction and the reactivation of economic and security institutions."

He stated that Aoun "fulfills his role as president of all Lebanese, caring for all components and committed to civil peace," despite fears that the president's commitment to disarming militias — especially Hezbollah — has sparked concerns over potential internal tensions in Lebanon. Such a threat has been raised by the militia party itself should disarmament be imposed on it.

'Broad satisfaction'

On the issue of arms monopoly, he stressed that "the Lebanese Army's plan has generated broad satisfaction and can only be described as positive."

This plan was presented last Friday by the army's commander-in-chief, Rodolph Haykal, in the Cabinet, following the notable departure of the five Shiite ministers from the meeting in protest. The army's road map was subsequently "well received" by the Cabinet, which refrained from voting on or officially "approving" it. This approach helped ease tensions between the various parties.

The Marada lawmaker has repeatedly supported the government's decision to reclaim the state’s monopoly on weapons in recent weeks, while also urging the government to consider Hezbollah’s request for dialogue on a national defense strategy — a call reiterated Wednesday by the party’s leader, Naim Qassem, in a televised speech.

Furthermore, Tony Frangieh noted that Israel, which continues to strike Lebanon daily, mainly in the South and the Bekaa, "does not distinguish between one state and another," stating that the only "weapon" against this threat is "the unity of the Lebanese." "What serves Lebanon is peace and stability, and that is what the president of the republic is firmly committed to," added the Zgharta MP. He also praised Aoun's "great interest" in "the daily issues that concern citizens."