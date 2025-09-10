Under pressure, Hezbollah reinvents its supply channels

« We will not give up our weapons, » reads a banner held by a little girl during a demonstration in Tyre, southern Lebanon. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)
For several weeks, different theories have circulated about Hezbollah’s sources of funding, with Israel and its U.S. ally accusing the party of trying to rebuild financially and militarily. Such efforts have become extremely difficult under the joint American-Israeli campaign to cut its supply lines, at a time when pressure is mounting for the dismantling of its arsenal.Despite heavy restrictions and expanded surveillance in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, Hezbollah is still believed to be receiving funds, though on a smaller scale since the clampdown tightened. That information is confirmed by multiple sources close to the party. Dig deeper Is Hezbollah rebuilding its military capabilities? “Hezbollah continues to pay the salaries of its fighters as well as pensions for the families of martyrs,” a source close to Hezbollah told...
