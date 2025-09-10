Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Under pressure, Hezbollah reinvents its supply channels

Caught in a bind, Hezbollah is now relying on its business network in Iraq and may even be turning to digital currencies.

By Jeanine JALKH, 10 September 2025 18:09

Lire cet article en Français
Under pressure, Hezbollah reinvents its supply channels

« We will not give up our weapons, » reads a banner held by a little girl during a demonstration in Tyre, southern Lebanon. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)

For several weeks, different theories have circulated about Hezbollah’s sources of funding, with Israel and its U.S. ally accusing the party of trying to rebuild financially and militarily. Such efforts have become extremely difficult under the joint American-Israeli campaign to cut its supply lines, at a time when pressure is mounting for the dismantling of its arsenal.Despite heavy restrictions and expanded surveillance in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, Hezbollah is still believed to be receiving funds, though on a smaller scale since the clampdown tightened. That information is confirmed by multiple sources close to the party. Dig deeper Is Hezbollah rebuilding its military capabilities? “Hezbollah continues to pay the salaries of its fighters as well as pensions for the families of martyrs,” a source close to Hezbollah told...
For several weeks, different theories have circulated about Hezbollah’s sources of funding, with Israel and its U.S. ally accusing the party of trying to rebuild financially and militarily. Such efforts have become extremely difficult under the joint American-Israeli campaign to cut its supply lines, at a time when pressure is mounting for the dismantling of its arsenal.Despite heavy restrictions and expanded surveillance in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, Hezbollah is still believed to be receiving funds, though on a smaller scale since the clampdown tightened. That information is confirmed by multiple sources close to the party. Dig deeper Is Hezbollah rebuilding its military capabilities? “Hezbollah continues to pay the salaries of its fighters as well as pensions for the families of martyrs,” a source close to Hezbollah told...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top