Haze and light: Lebanese designers Azzi & Osta weave time together

Time in Bloom collection, a reflection on beauty, memory, and the quiet strength of becoming. (Credit: Azzi & Osta)
Can a poem be written by two? If so, it happens only in rare alignments — when two inner worlds, two sensibilities, move in perfect accord. When George Azzi and Assaad Osta met in 2004 as students at Esmod Beirut, they quickly discovered that their artistic visions complemented each other. Both share a passion for history and surrealism. Both are architects at heart, engineers of fabric who explore its science and intimate nature. There isn’t a single fiber or texture — its strength, resilience, movement, rustle, whisper or breath — that escapes their understanding. Both grew up in informal workshops, playfully experimenting with forms and materials. Azzi drew inspiration from his grandmother, a seamstress, while Osta spent hours watching his mother sew her own clothes.These formative years shaped their approach to design. From the...
