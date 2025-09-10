Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
From 'Basic Instinct' to the runways: Sharon Stone’s bold and beautiful comeback

The legendary actress, who still captivates all the attention, has contributed to Mugler's remarkable "Re/edit" campaign.

By Irène MOSALLI, 10 September 2025 16:26

"Where else can you find a job that pays $5,000 a day and where I meet important people? Plus, all I have to do is look fantastic!" remarks Sharon Stone, the iconic Hollywood actress, on her Instagram account, which has 4.1 million followers.At 67, the actress is venturing into modeling, choosing to slam the door on Hollywood, which she criticizes for its treatment of aging actors. Still stunningly beautiful, the unforgettable star of "Basic Instinct" (one of the most profitable films of 1990) has been striking poses — with mastery — for major fashion magazines for some time now. Her spectacular collaboration with the Thierry Mugler house has turned heads with her latest campaign, entitled "Re/edit": A sensual and focused reinterpretation of 24 iconic archive looks highlighting the visionary work of the...
