Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

INVESTIGATION

The erased history of Assad's orphans

Thousands of children have forcibly disappeared under the fallen regime. For many, every trace has been erased and their parents' searches run up against numerous unknowns.

By Clara HAGE, Noura DOUKHI, 10 September 2025 14:01

The erased history of Assad's orphans

Children housed at the SOS Children's Villages orphanage in Saboura, on Aug. 14, 2025. (Credit: Clara Hage/L’Orient Today.)

Hadi Faraa thought that with the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, he would finally be able to mourn his first wife, Kaoussar, and their three children, Youssef, Islam and Mohammad. He had fervently hoped the dictator’s departure would give him answers to twelve years of haunting questions. On the surface, Hadi rebuilt his life: A new wife, three new children, a daily shuffle between his printing job and home. But a permanent unrest persists in this ordinary life. It dwells in his too-long silences, in the way his eyes search the void. As if nothing is truly in its place. In truth, Hadi never stopped searching.His wife and children were taken from him before his eyes at a regime checkpoint in 2013, in the rebel stronghold of Babila, a suburb of Damascus. "Why them and not me?" Hadi pleaded. The officer didn't bother...
Hadi Faraa thought that with the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, he would finally be able to mourn his first wife, Kaoussar, and their three children, Youssef, Islam and Mohammad. He had fervently hoped the dictator’s departure would give him answers to twelve years of haunting questions. On the surface, Hadi rebuilt his life: A new wife, three new children, a daily shuffle between his printing job and home. But a permanent unrest persists in this ordinary life. It dwells in his too-long silences, in the way his eyes search the void. As if nothing is truly in its place. In truth, Hadi never stopped searching.His wife and children were taken from him before his eyes at a regime checkpoint in 2013, in the rebel stronghold of Babila, a suburb of Damascus. "Why them and not me?" Hadi pleaded. The officer didn't...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top