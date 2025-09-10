Israeli army strikes building in Gaza City 1 hour after evacuation notice | LIVE

Macron to meet families of hostages held in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet today with families of hostages held in Gaza, as his initiative in favor of recognizing a Palestinian state has drawn criticism from Israeli authorities, the Élysée announced.

Macron will reiterate “France’s sadness and compassion following the barbaric acts committed by the terrorist group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel” and express “unwavering support for the families of the hostages,” who have been held “in inhumane conditions for more than 700 days,” the presidency said.

“He will stress that France, together with its partners and within the framework of the initiatives it has launched, is doing everything possible to achieve the release of all remaining hostages, in support of Qatari, Egyptian and American mediation efforts,” it added.

Among those attending will be the mother of Guy Gilboa Dalal, the father of Guy Iluz, the brother of Nimrod Cohen and the mother of Evyatar David.