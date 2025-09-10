Israeli army strikes building in Gaza City 1 hour after evacuation notice | LIVE

Spanish Defense Ministry cancels €237.5 million contract with Israeli defense company
The Spanish Defense Ministry officially canceled a €237.5 million contract yesterday afternoon for the purchase of Spike launchers and missiles from Israeli defense company Rafael, Haaretz reported.
Spanish media had reported that the agreement was frozen in June, but the contract remained in force, as Spain continued to procure the means to use this type of missile on armored vehicles and armored personnel carriers.
Trump and Netanyahu have spoken twice since the strikes in Qatar
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken twice with U.S. President Donald Trump since Israel struck a Hamas target in Doha, Qatar, Haaretz reported. According to the source cited by the Israeli media outlet, “the discussions went very well.”
128 evacuated from Gaza for medical treatments
The Red Crescent and the World Health Organization evacuated 128 people, including 30 patients and 98 companions, out of Gaza for medical treatment.
The patients, some of whom are children, include cancer patients and those injured requiring life-saving treatment.
The delegation left Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City and crossed the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Israel, to reach Jordan then the United Kingdom.
UAE president arrives in Qatar
The president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has arrived in Qatar, according to the official UAE news agency WAM.
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah is also expected to visit Qatar today, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will land in Doha tomorrow, an official told Reuters.
Proposed sanctions against Israel: EU sends “wrong message”
Israel has criticized the European Union for sending “the wrong message” after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed sanctions to MEPs, calling the situation in Gaza “unacceptable.”
“The comments made this morning by the President of the European Commission are regrettable (...) Once again, Europe is sending the wrong message, which strengthens Hamas” and its allies in the Middle East, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X.
Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack, Israeli official says
If Israel did not kill Hamas leaders in an air strike on Qatar on Tuesday, it would succeed next time, the Israeli ambassador to the United States said after the operation, which raised concerns it would torpedo efforts to secure a cease-fire in Gaza.
"Right now, we may be subject to a little bit of criticism. They'll get over it. And Israel is being changed for the better," Yechiel Leiter told Fox News' "Special Report" program late last night.
"If we didn't get them this time, we'll get them the next time," said Leiter.
Haaretz reported an Israeli strike on the Taiba 2 building near the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, an hour after an evacuation order was issued.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the attack on senior Hamas negotiators in Qatar "shows his country will target enemies wherever they are."
In a post on X, he wrote, “Israel’s security policy is clear — Israel’s long arm will act against its enemies everywhere. There is no place where they can hide.”
“Anyone who participated in the massacre on Oct. 7 will be brought to justice. Anyone who engages in terrorism against Israel will be targeted,” he added.
Russian diplomats condemned Israel's strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar the previous day, calling it a “flagrant violation” of Qatari sovereignty and international law.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry also said that the strike was “an action aimed at undermining international efforts” for peace and would lead to a “new escalation” in the Middle East.
The Israeli army issued a new call to evacuate a building in Gaza City ahead of an “imminent attack.”
In a message on X, the army’s Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Palestinians “who have not yet evacuated the Gaza port area and the Rimal South neighborhood” to leave, specifically mentioning the “Tayba 2 building and the nearby tents.”
As it has done daily in recent days while seeking to take control of the enclave’s largest city, the army said the warning was due to the presence of Hamas infrastructure “inside or near” the identified areas.
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea expressed solidarity with Qatar, saying the Israeli strikes “fall outside the natural and logical framework of things.”
“Qatar has always been a neutral country, making every possible effort whenever a dispute arose between two states. It has never attacked anyone, nor taken part in a conflict. On the contrary, it has always rushed to provide help when needed,” Geagea wrote on X, recalling Qatar’s assistance to Lebanon over the past 20 years.
Von der Leyen proposes sanctions against “extremist” Israeli ministers and partial suspension of EU-Israel association agreement.
“Man-made famine can never be used as a weapon of war,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, referring to the situation in Gaza. The United Nations declared on Aug. 22 that famine was underway in parts of the territory besieged by Israel, a claim rejected by Israel.
She also proposed Wednesday sanctions against “extremist” ministers in Israel. “We will also propose a partial suspension of the association agreement on trade-related issues,” she told European lawmakers in Strasbourg, while acknowledging it would be “difficult” to find a majority of member states to adopt the measures.
Beijing said it “strongly condemns” the Israeli strikes in Doha against Hamas officials.
“China strongly condemns the attack that took place yesterday in the Qatari capital and firmly opposes Israel’s violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and national security,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing.
Israel “does not always act” according to the interests of its American ally, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said today, defending the Israeli strike that targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar yesterday.
“We are coordinated [with Washington], they give us incredible support, we appreciate it, but sometimes we make decisions and then inform the United States,” Danon told Israeli radio station 103 FM.
The Israeli strike on Doha on Tuesday “was not an attack against Qatar, it was an attack against Hamas,” he said, adding, “and this decision was the right one.”
Israeli strikes on Qatar: Salam meets with Qatari PM
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met yesterday afternoon with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during which he expressed his full solidarity with Doha following the Israeli strikes.
Salam denounced the strikes as “a serious violation of international laws and customs, as well as an attempt to weaken the role played by Qatari leaders in efforts to ease tensions and end the war in Gaza.”
“Lebanon, which itself faces ongoing Israeli aggression, stands with Qatar and its people,” he added during the phone call, calling for “a unified Arab and international position to end these Israeli attacks that threaten the security and stability of the entire region.”
South Lebanon: Machine gun fire targets outskirts of Shebaa and Khiam
Several bursts of Israeli machine gun fire hit southern Lebanon overnight, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South reported.
Around 10 p.m., fire was directed from the Radar site in the disputed Shebaa Farms toward the village of Shebaa (Hasbaya). At midnight, Israeli forces opened machine gun fire from their position still inside Lebanese territory on Hamames Hill toward the outskirts of Khiam (Marjayoun).
Flotilla for Gaza reports second drone attack on boat at Tunisian port
The Global Sumud flotilla, which is sailing toward Gaza, announced last night that another of its boats, the Alma, was “attacked by a drone while it was docked in Tunisian waters.”
The targeted vessel, flying the British flag, sustained “damage from a fire on its upper deck. The fire has since been contained, and all passengers and crew are safe,” the flotilla said in a statement on its website, adding that an investigation is underway.
This is the second time in two days that the activist coalition, which seeks to “break the Israeli blockade” of the besieged Palestinian enclave, said it had been targeted by drone strikes. The group accused Israel of trying to “divert and sabotage” its mission but vowed to continue “without being intimidated.”
Macron to meet families of hostages held in Gaza
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet today with families of hostages held in Gaza, as his initiative in favor of recognizing a Palestinian state has drawn criticism from Israeli authorities, the Élysée announced.
Macron will reiterate “France’s sadness and compassion following the barbaric acts committed by the terrorist group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel” and express “unwavering support for the families of the hostages,” who have been held “in inhumane conditions for more than 700 days,” the presidency said.
“He will stress that France, together with its partners and within the framework of the initiatives it has launched, is doing everything possible to achieve the release of all remaining hostages, in support of Qatari, Egyptian and American mediation efforts,” it added.
Among those attending will be the mother of Guy Gilboa Dalal, the father of Guy Iluz, the brother of Nimrod Cohen and the mother of Evyatar David.
Qatar says it will continue mediation role in Gaza despite Israeli attack
Qatar will continue to act as a mediator in the Gaza war despite an unprecedented Israeli strike on Doha targeting Hamas officials, its prime minister said last night.
Israel carried out strikes on a complex housing members of the Palestinian movement, which reported six dead, including a Qatari security officer, but said the targeted negotiators survived.
“Mediation is part of [Qatar’s] identity, and nothing will prevent us from continuing to play this role in all issues concerning us in the region,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a press conference.
The Qatari prime minister also said his country reserved “the right to respond to this blatant attack.” He added, “We believe we have now reached a turning point. There must be a response from the entire region.”
Decision to attack in Qatar made by Netanyahu, ‘not by me,’ Trump says
Donald Trump wrote yesterday on his Truth Social platform that the decision to launch an attack in Qatar “was made by Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, not by me,” calling it a “regrettable incident.” The U.S. president said Washington had warned Qatar, but that the alert “unfortunately arrived too late to stop the attack.”
