Israel strikes Hamas in Qatar, Israel-Lebanon border to be disarmed by December: Everything you need to know this Wednesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Wednesday, Sept. 10.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 10 September 2025 09:08
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:International reactions to Israel's attack in Doha.Cabinet will reconvene on the issue of establishing an information technology and artificial intelligence ministry. Israel proffers truce deal then tries to kill Hamas negotiators in Doha: Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas senior officials in Doha yesterday afternoon, hours after Israel proffered a new U.S.-backed truce deal while escalating its air barrage on Gaza City.Who was targeted? The assassination’s targets survived, Hamas said in a statement, adding that group leader Khalil al-Hayya’s son, the director of his office and three other people accompanying the delegation were killed. The attack also killed a Qatari security service...
