Sudan: On the way to an indefinite tragedy

Displaced Sudanese people who fled the Zamzam camp after it was taken over by the RSF found refuge in a vacant lot near Tawila, a town in North Darfur, on April 13, 2025. (Credit: AFP)
“The Sudanese have no good options: They either endure the brutality of the Rapid Support Forces [RSF], or live under the shadow of an anti-democratic army, which at least spares them the risk of looting or sexual violence,” said Hala Y. Altarib, director of the SIHA network, which supports women in the Horn of Africa. In this conflict, she holds both warring parties equally responsible, noting that they have been devastating the country for more than two and a half years. From our archives In Sudan, the long hand of regional powers as the war drags on The two leaders — General Abdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan’s army chief and chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, and Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemetti, leader of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group created by the army — were initially partners in the October 2021...
“The Sudanese have no good options: They either endure the brutality of the Rapid Support Forces [RSF], or live under the shadow of an anti-democratic army, which at least spares them the risk of looting or sexual violence,” said Hala Y. Altarib, director of the SIHA network, which supports women in the Horn of Africa. In this conflict, she holds both warring parties equally responsible, noting that they have been devastating the country for more than two and a half years. From our archives In Sudan, the long hand of regional powers as the war drags on The two leaders — General Abdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan’s army chief and chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, and Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemetti, leader of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group created by the army — were initially partners in the...