Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

OVERVIEW

Sudan: On the way to an indefinite tragedy

Western diplomatic and media disengagement, combined with the involvement of regional powers, has allowed this “war against Sudanese civilians” to escalate, threatening to tear the country apart.

L'OLJ / By Emmanuel HADDAD, 08 September 2025 15:56

Lire cet article en Français
Sudan: On the way to an indefinite tragedy

Displaced Sudanese people who fled the Zamzam camp after it was taken over by the RSF found refuge in a vacant lot near Tawila, a town in North Darfur, on April 13, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

“The Sudanese have no good options: They either endure the brutality of the Rapid Support Forces [RSF], or live under the shadow of an anti-democratic army, which at least spares them the risk of looting or sexual violence,” said Hala Y. Altarib, director of the SIHA network, which supports women in the Horn of Africa. In this conflict, she holds both warring parties equally responsible, noting that they have been devastating the country for more than two and a half years. From our archives In Sudan, the long hand of regional powers as the war drags on The two leaders — General Abdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan’s army chief and chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, and Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemetti, leader of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group created by the army — were initially partners in the October 2021...
“The Sudanese have no good options: They either endure the brutality of the Rapid Support Forces [RSF], or live under the shadow of an anti-democratic army, which at least spares them the risk of looting or sexual violence,” said Hala Y. Altarib, director of the SIHA network, which supports women in the Horn of Africa. In this conflict, she holds both warring parties equally responsible, noting that they have been devastating the country for more than two and a half years. From our archives In Sudan, the long hand of regional powers as the war drags on The two leaders — General Abdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan’s army chief and chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, and Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemetti, leader of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group created by the army — were initially partners in the...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top