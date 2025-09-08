Sudan: On the way to an indefinite tragedy

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “The Sudanese have no good options: They either endure the brutality of the Rapid Support Forces [RSF], or live under the shadow of an anti-democratic army, which at least spares them the risk of looting or sexual violence,” said Hala Y. Altarib, director of the SIHA network, which supports women in the Horn of Africa. In this conflict, she holds both warring parties equally responsible, noting that they have been devastating the country for more than two and a half years. From our archives In Sudan, the long hand of regional powers as the war drags on The two leaders — General Abdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan’s army chief and chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, and Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemetti, leader of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group created by the army — were initially partners in the October 2021...

“The Sudanese have no good options: They either endure the brutality of the Rapid Support Forces [RSF], or live under the shadow of an anti-democratic army, which at least spares them the risk of looting or sexual violence,” said Hala Y. Altarib, director of the SIHA network, which supports women in the Horn of Africa. In this conflict, she holds both warring parties equally responsible, noting that they have been devastating the country for more than two and a half years. From our archives In Sudan, the long hand of regional powers as the war drags on The two leaders — General Abdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan’s army chief and chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, and Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemetti, leader of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group created by the army — were initially partners in the...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in