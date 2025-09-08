Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

INTERVIEW

Andrée Sfeir-Semler: I am ready to cross fire and oceans to defend my artists

On the occasion of 40 years of Sfeir-Semler Hamburg and 20 years of the Beirut gallery, the founder of what has become a benchmark institution in the art world looks back on its success story.

L'OLJ / By Gilles KHOURY, 08 September 2025 19:23

Lire cet article en Français
Andrée Sfeir-Semler: I am ready to cross fire and oceans to defend my artists

The gallery owner Andrée Sfeir-Semler. (Credit: Volker Renner)

Her impact on the international contemporary art scene is undeniable. Yet Andrée Sfeir-Semler’s path to becoming one of the Arab world’s most influential gallerists began almost by accident. After studies in Munich, Paris and Bielefeld, where she earned a doctorate, she opened her first gallery in Kiel in 1985. She moved it to Hamburg in 1998, initially focusing on contemporary European artists—a field she admits she knew little about. Over time, she became an essential figure in the sector and in 2005 opened a second space in Beirut’s Karantina district.Since then, she has championed major Arab artists such as Walid Raad, Akram Zaatari, Waël Shawky, Etel Adnan and Marwan Rechmaoui, while also launching a younger generation including Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Mounira al-Solh and Rayane Tabet. Pioneering exhibitions, biennial appearances, and...
Her impact on the international contemporary art scene is undeniable. Yet Andrée Sfeir-Semler’s path to becoming one of the Arab world’s most influential gallerists began almost by accident. After studies in Munich, Paris and Bielefeld, where she earned a doctorate, she opened her first gallery in Kiel in 1985. She moved it to Hamburg in 1998, initially focusing on contemporary European artists—a field she admits she knew little about. Over time, she became an essential figure in the sector and in 2005 opened a second space in Beirut’s Karantina district.Since then, she has championed major Arab artists such as Walid Raad, Akram Zaatari, Waël Shawky, Etel Adnan and Marwan Rechmaoui, while also launching a younger generation including Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Mounira al-Solh and Rayane Tabet. Pioneering exhibitions, biennial...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top