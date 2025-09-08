Andrée Sfeir-Semler: I am ready to cross fire and oceans to defend my artists

The gallery owner Andrée Sfeir-Semler. (Credit: Volker Renner)
Her impact on the international contemporary art scene is undeniable. Yet Andrée Sfeir-Semler’s path to becoming one of the Arab world’s most influential gallerists began almost by accident. After studies in Munich, Paris and Bielefeld, where she earned a doctorate, she opened her first gallery in Kiel in 1985. She moved it to Hamburg in 1998, initially focusing on contemporary European artists—a field she admits she knew little about. Over time, she became an essential figure in the sector and in 2005 opened a second space in Beirut’s Karantina district.Since then, she has championed major Arab artists such as Walid Raad, Akram Zaatari, Waël Shawky, Etel Adnan and Marwan Rechmaoui, while also launching a younger generation including Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Mounira al-Solh and Rayane Tabet. Pioneering exhibitions, biennial appearances, and...
