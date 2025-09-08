Monopoly on arms: What was really decided at the last Cabinet meeting
The army has been tasked with implementing a policy of “containment” and will cease recognizing “passes” issued to Hezbollah fighters, while the previously announced Dec. 31 deadline for disarmament was effectively shelved.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Minister of Justice Adel Nassar arrive at the Cabinet session on Friday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'OLJ)
Interpretations diverge over Friday’s Cabinet decision to “welcome” the army’s plan regarding the monopoly on arms. On one side — particularly in Hezbollah circles — emphasis is placed on the fact that the government did not “adopt” the army’s proposal, which would suggest it will not be implemented, at least not for now, to avoid triggering a violent response from the pro-Iran militia. This is all the more significant given that Army Chief Rodolph Haykal, in his briefing to ministers, underscored the obstacles the army is likely to face.Others estimated that since the army is required to submit monthly reports to the government on the plan’s implementation, it is by definition meant to be enforced without delay. The Cabinet’s statement also pointed back to its decisions of Aug. 5 and 7, which explicitly called for the disarmament of...
Interpretations diverge over Friday’s Cabinet decision to “welcome” the army’s plan regarding the monopoly on arms. On one side — particularly in Hezbollah circles — emphasis is placed on the fact that the government did not “adopt” the army’s proposal, which would suggest it will not be implemented, at least not for now, to avoid triggering a violent response from the pro-Iran militia. This is all the more significant given that Army Chief Rodolph Haykal, in his briefing to ministers, underscored the obstacles the army is likely to face.Others estimated that since the army is required to submit monthly reports to the government on the plan’s implementation, it is by definition meant to be enforced without delay. The Cabinet’s statement also pointed back to its decisions of Aug. 5 and 7, which explicitly called...