Diaries from Gaza: The present has turned into hell, trapping me in the past

Noor al-Yacoubi's bedroom in her parents' home, destroyed in March 2024 by Israeli strikes in Gaza. Photo sent by Noor.
Noor, 27, a translator and media coordinator at a research center, has not left Gaza since the early days of the war. She tells L’Orient Today about her family home, destroyed in March 2024 by Israeli airstrikes.I long used the term nostalgia in my university literature classes, but I never fully understood it until I lived through this brutal war. Nostalgia is the longing to return to a place or a memory in the past, knowing you cannot. This is exactly what I feel now. Today, I would even call myself a nostalgic. The present has turned into hell, leaving me trapped in the past. My mind and every nerve in my body are tied to my family home — the home destroyed in March 2024, when the Israeli army carried out its intensive military attack on Al-Shifa Hospital. Beyond the headlines Diaries from Gaza: With our families in exile, we feel...
