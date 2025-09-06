ANALYSIS
Cabinet meeting: Despite 'compromise,' problem remains unresolved
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 06 September 2025 12:23
The intense contacts of recent days have, for the most part, yielded results. Friday's Cabinet meeting was marked by the withdrawal of the five Shiite ministers, but also by the "favorable reception" (though not adoption) of the army's plan for the monopoly on weapons.So far, it is unclear whether this withdrawal will impact the government’s future or ignite tensions in the streets. What is certain is that Lebanon now faces a highly complicated challenge, with new issues adding to those already in place.In reality, despite last-minute efforts at an agreement and the nuanced decision that was announced, the problem remains almost unresolved. We've seen this film before Lebanese-style compromise for army’s disarmament plan: ‘Well received’ but not ‘adopted’ The core problem of the state's monopoly on arms...
The intense contacts of recent days have, for the most part, yielded results. Friday's Cabinet meeting was marked by the withdrawal of the five Shiite ministers, but also by the "favorable reception" (though not adoption) of the army's plan for the monopoly on weapons.So far, it is unclear whether this withdrawal will impact the government’s future or ignite tensions in the streets. What is certain is that Lebanon now faces a highly complicated challenge, with new issues adding to those already in place.In reality, despite last-minute efforts at an agreement and the nuanced decision that was announced, the problem remains almost unresolved. We've seen this film before Lebanese-style compromise for army’s disarmament plan: ‘Well received’ but not ‘adopted’ The core problem of the state's monopoly on...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic