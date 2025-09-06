Lebanese-style compromise for army’s disarmament plan: ‘Well received’ but not ‘adopted’

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "We did not make concessions. Nor did we correct course. We continued what was started on Aug. 5 regarding a monopoly on weapons without causing any shocks." This statement by Information Minister Paul Morcos to the press on Friday from the Baabda podium accurately sums up the outcome of the closely watched Cabinet meeting held Friday under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun. One month after its ‘historic’ decision to establish the State's monopoly on weapons, the Cabinet said it had "well received" the plan put forward by the army to dismantle the militias’ arsenals, starting with Hezbollah. The Cabinet, therefore, preferred to resort to a carefully measured compromise, using semantics to avoid formally adopting the army’s plan — a way not to completely alienate the Shiite tandem, particularly Hezbollah. ...

