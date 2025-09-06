Lebanese-style compromise for army’s disarmament plan: ‘Well received’ but not ‘adopted’

Cabinet met on Sept. 5 in Baabda under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)
"We did not make concessions. Nor did we correct course. We continued what was started on Aug. 5 regarding a monopoly on weapons without causing any shocks." This statement by Information Minister Paul Morcos to the press on Friday from the Baabda podium accurately sums up the outcome of the closely watched Cabinet meeting held Friday under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun. One month after its ‘historic’ decision to establish the State's monopoly on weapons, the Cabinet said it had "well received" the plan put forward by the army to dismantle the militias’ arsenals, starting with Hezbollah. The Cabinet, therefore, preferred to resort to a carefully measured compromise, using semantics to avoid formally adopting the army’s plan — a way not to completely alienate the Shiite tandem, particularly Hezbollah. ...
