USEK charts its course: Digital innovation and social engagement

With the election of Rev. Father Prof. Joseph Moukarzel as the new head of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK), Rima Mattar — vice president for international affairs and global initiatives and the newly appointed provost — formally assumed her role in July. The university is consolidating its strategy while introducing changes that reflect global shifts.

“Every new university presidency embodies a dual movement: the continuation of the university’s historic mission, and at the same time, a new momentum,” Mattar said. She explained that Moukarzel’s election brings renewed energy to USEK’s core pillars, which range from academic excellence and social engagement to preparing students for globalization and fostering impactful research. His vision, she said, is to adapt to “emerging challenges and major transformations” and to integrate them into USEK’s curricula and training. “It’s not so much a shift in focus as it is a deepening designed to turn what exists into an engine for innovation, ensuring that USEK remains faithful not only to its Maronite and Catholic DNA, but also to its mission,” she said.

Structural and methodological changes have accompanied Moukarzel’s election, reinforcing “USEK’s identity as an agile, inclusive, and connected institution, firmly rooted in its era with a forward-looking vision,” Mattar said. On the structural level, the modernization process launched years ago has been expanded in line with changes in higher education in Lebanon and abroad. “The university’s governance has been reimagined to become more agile and coherent. A streamlined leadership team now focuses its efforts on academic innovation, digital transformation and social impact,” she said.

Methodologically, she added, decisions are “based on reliable data and are made within short cycles of experimentation and evaluation.” The goal is to meet both student expectations and the needs of the labor market and society.

Sustainable development goals at the core

Mattar identified three priorities. The first is the development of innovative degrees and programs. USEK is strengthening existing offerings, harmonizing academic structures and building more interdisciplinary bridges. “Every student should be able to build a rich, flexible path in tune with the realities of today’s world,” she said. To support this, academic leaders are using advanced analytics systems to guide new programs and revise curricula. “The use of data makes it possible to anticipate needs and resources and to align programs with market trends and emerging skills. This analysis, coupled with regular consultation with stakeholders, public and private employers, enhances the relevance of our programs.”

The second priority is the responsible integration of generative artificial intelligence in teaching. “This transition must involve both teaching and assessment methods, as well as student support. That also requires a robust faculty development plan,” she said. Continuous training programs will be updated to equip instructors with the digital and pedagogical skills needed in an AI-driven age.

The third priority is embedding the sustainable development goals into every USEK program. “Reference frameworks enable us to rethink our teaching and examine the skills taught to students, and how these skills can contribute to the sustainable development goals,” Mattar said. USEK, she added, has a duty to prepare students to face the challenges of the region, to train a qualified youth able to turn challenges into opportunities, and to promote research more engaged with society.

In response to these needs, she highlighted the importance of strengthening key academic fields and market-demanded skills, developing interdisciplinary tracks, and offering dual degrees. The goal is to produce “graduates capable of addressing complex problems holistically” and to integrate digital competencies linked to responsible AI. These skills, she said, “encourage students and researchers to actively participate in digital transformation.”

Expanding internationalization

Mattar also underscored the importance of internationalization. “USEK is already strongly committed, and will continue to ensure global openness is incorporated into our programs. The goal is to guarantee students the opportunity for international experience, even without physical mobility. We must enrich both the student learning experience and content through international collaborations, joint projects, dual degrees… This is how we prepare our students to thrive in an intercultural and globalized environment.”

Convinced that USEK’s strength lies in its academic and student communities, Mattar expressed confidence in the university’s ability to deliver. “With the expertise of our deans, the energy of our faculty, and the creativity of our students, we can embody academic excellence and a forward-thinking university, serving Lebanon and a world searching for new directions,” she said.