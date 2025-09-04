Toward 'smart agriculture' : A project between the Agriculture and Artificial Intelligence Ministries

BEIRUT — Artificial intelligence... now at the service of agriculture. The Ministry of State for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Agriculture organized a workshop Thursday entitled "Lebanon toward smart agriculture," according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA.)

"By integrating artificial intelligence into the [agriculture] sector, we are creating a true transformation in governance, enabling smarter management of resources and laying the foundation for a competitive and sustainable agricultural economy," said Minister of State for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Kamal Shehadi.

Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani emphasized that "thanks to smart technologies and digital tools, we can achieve higher productivity, more efficient use of resources, and better integration into regional and international markets."

The two ministers had already shared news of a meeting on August 18 on their respective X accounts to discuss this initiative.

The move is part of a broader series of joint ministerial digital transformation initiatives, the latest of which, in early August, was the creation of a "smart tourism application," with the Tourism Ministry.

The sessions brought together senior advisers, technical teams from both ministries, and international experts to discuss ways to strengthen agriculture's contribution to the Lebanese economy and society through technology, the agency reported.

More specifically, topics included smart irrigation and water management, intelligent monitoring of crops and soil by means of artificial intelligence, digital platforms to modernize agricultural services, and early warning systems in response to risks related to pests and climate change.

The Ministry of State for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, unprecedented in Lebanon, was introduced in the government of Nawaf Salam, formed earlier this year. Headed by Shehadi, the ministry launched its LEAP strategy, which aims to make Lebanon a regional artificial intelligence hub within five years.