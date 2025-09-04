Fragile calm returns to South Lebanon following eight strikes in Saida region

SOUTH LEBANON — A fragile calm settled over South Lebanon overnight following an especially deadly day, during which Israel bombed several areas of South Lebanon, striking as far north as the outskirts of Saida, located dozens of kilometers from the border.

The main incident on Wednesday occurred in the evening between Adloun and Ansarieh, in the Saida district, some 20 kilometers south of Saida, when Israeli warplanes conducted no fewer than eight strikes, with 12 missiles, on the industrial area between the two towns, destroying several sheds used as repair factories for construction machinery.

Four Syrian workers present at the site during the attack were injured, and at least one of them died of his wounds, according to an initial tally provided by Civil Defense, which has not changed since.

'Cries rang out with every missile'

A fire broke out in the warehouse in the aftermath of the strikes, prompting firefighters to intervene and forcing the closure of the Saida-Sour highway for several hours.

"I had never heard explosions like these before," a resident of Ansarieh told our correspondent. "They were so powerful that cries rang out with every missile that exploded. The ground trembled beneath our feet. It was immense terror, and the damage to nearby houses is significant, the targeted area has been destroyed," he added.

"They destroyed all this so we couldn't work on the reconstruction of the South," denounced the mayor of Ansarieh on Thursday amid the ruins of the shed. "This shed, it's the first time it's been hit. That one, it's the second. These machines are worth tens of thousands of dollars each, and the only response from the three presidents is to take up the weapons of the resistance?" he exclaimed.

As is often the case, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for the series of strikes, saying it had bombed "a Hezbollah site used to store construction equipment intended for the reconstruction" of Hezbollah's capabilities.

It also commented on the drone strike between Jibbein and Tayr Harfa, saying it targeted "a Hezbollah rocket launching site" there.

The rest of the night was less violent, but not incident-free. According to information from our correspondent, just after 11 p.m., the outskirts of Shebaa (Hasbaya) took heavy gunfire from the Israeli site known as the radar.

Several Israeli drones also flew over the town of Houch, near Sour, later in the night, though no strikes were reported. Earlier, another Israeli drone fired a missile at an area between Jibbein and Tayr Harfa (Sour,) also in the western sector of the border strip.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army had already carried out a major series of attacks, killing at least three people in South Lebanon — in Kharayeb, Shebaa, and Yater.

In addition, UNIFIL soldiers were targeted by four grenades dropped by the Israeli army just meters away from where peacekeepers were clearing a road blocking access to one of their positions near the Blue Line, the United Nations force said in a statement, calling the incident "unacceptable" and a "serious violation of Resolution 1701."

This (yet another) escalation comes on the eve of a crucial Cabinet meeting dedicated to reviewing the army’s plan for the disarmament of militias, including Hezbollah.

According to data from the Health Ministry and the U.N., compiled by L'Orient-Le Jour, at least 310 people have been killed in Lebanon since the cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, after more than a year of war.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.