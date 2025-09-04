Charif Majdalani in Goncourt selection for 'most intimate' of his books

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, the list for the first round of the Goncourt Prize was announced. Among the 15 selected authors is Lebanese novelist Charif Majdalani, who captivated the jury’s discerning readers with his latest novel, "Le nom des rois," a work that blends grand, heroic and cruel history, the fertile imagination of a young man, and the ancient mountains.The news just came in, and the novelist openly shows his joy at seeing his name on the list of authors selected for the Goncourt Prize's first list for 2025. With a lively, energetic and friendly tone, he shares a story about a writing career that started 20 years ago. More French lit Why 'Waiting for Bojangles' became a cult novel "This is the first time I have been selected for the Goncourt Prize. All the books I have published in the fall season have been...
On Wednesday, Sept. 3, the list for the first round of the Goncourt Prize was announced. Among the 15 selected authors is Lebanese novelist Charif Majdalani, who captivated the jury’s discerning readers with his latest novel, "Le nom des rois," a work that blends grand, heroic and cruel history, the fertile imagination of a young man, and the ancient mountains.The news just came in, and the novelist openly shows his joy at seeing his name on the list of authors selected for the Goncourt Prize's first list for 2025. With a lively, energetic and friendly tone, he shares a story about a writing career that started 20 years ago. More French lit Why 'Waiting for Bojangles' became a cult novel "This is the first time I have been selected for the Goncourt Prize. All the books I have published in the fall season have...