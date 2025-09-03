Israeli annexation of territories would cross a 'red line' for the UAE

The United Arab Emirates, which normalized relations with Israel in 2020, warned Wednesday against any Israeli attempt to annex Palestinian territories in the West Bank, calling it a "red line."

"Annexation of the West Bank would constitute a red line for the United Arab Emirates. It would severely undermine the vision and spirit of the Abraham Accords," which saw the Gulf country, along with Bahrain and Morocco, forge formal ties with Israel, said Lana Nusseibeh, assistant minister for political affairs at the Foreign Ministry, in a statement sent to AFP.

"From the very beginning, we have viewed the Accords as a means to enable our continued support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspiration for an independent state," the text said, in which Abu Dhabi called on the Israeli government to "suspend" its annexation plans.

"Extremists, on all sides, cannot be allowed to dictate the trajectory of the region. Peace requires courage, perseverance, and a refusal to let violence define our choices," Nusseibeh stated.