In Gaza and the West Bank, Israel buries Palestine

Buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes surround makeshift shelters for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on Aug. 8, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)
Israel is delivering a double blow to both Gaza and the West Bank. In the midst of indirect negotiations to hammer out a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, the Israeli army announced Wednesday that it is preparing to launch "a gradual, precise, and targeted operation in and around Gaza City, which currently constitutes the main military and administrative stronghold of Hamas," according to statements made by an officer during a press briefing. The prolonged offensive — called "Gideon's Chariots II" — is expected to last several months, as it "will continue until 2026," he added. The previous day, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the approval of the plan to conquer Gaza City that had previously been submitted to him by the chief of staff, as well as the recall of 60,000 reservists, effective at...
