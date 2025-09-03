Disarmament of Palestinian camps: Can Lebanon move beyond the symbolic?

Fatah munitions handed over to the Lebanese Army in the Burj al-Shemali camp in south Lebanon, Aug. 29, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient Today)
Last week, the Lebanese Army took possession of a third shipment of weapons from the Palestinian camps of Burj al-Barajneh, Mar Elias and Shatila, located near Beirut.The disarmament operation in the Palestinian camps is moving forward under the decision taken at the May summit between President Joseph Aoun and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas.At first, several voices dismissed the move as “mere theater” tied to inter-Palestinian score-settling, even within Abbas’s Fatah. Lebanon, however, appears intent on signaling its determination to press ahead. Yet while the first three rounds have mainly targeted Fatah’s weapons, the hardest part lies ahead. How it began Disarmament of Palestinian camps should begin mid-June The Lebanese state could face Hamas’ refusal to dismantle its arsenal, particularly in the Ain al-Hilweh camp...
