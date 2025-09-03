Hezbollah’s weapons: Moving beyond sterile polarization

Hezbollah supporters parade in the southern suburbs of Beirut in early August 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’OLJ)
The debate over Hezbollah's weapons has become charged with emotion and sectarianism, fueled by foreign interference and Israeli air superiority.Each stakeholder, internal or external, remains entrenched in its position. More than ever, a different approach is needed. Disarmament is not a technical matter. If handled poorly, it risks plunging the country into a cycle of internal crises and outside interventions.Public discourse traps the Lebanese in a simplistic polarization: for or against disarmament, just as in the past, for or against the Syrian regime. This logic confronts them with false choices, as if these equate choosing between "sovereignty" and "resistance," dying under the bombs or yielding to external pressure.
