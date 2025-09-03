Internal unity can save Lebanon from the dangers threatening it: Berri

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “Unity, unity and unity is what can save Lebanon in this particularly delicate phase,” said Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the key figure today as all negotiations go through him, in front of his visitors in Ain al-Tineh. When asked whether there are real concerns over a new war with Israel or internal conflict, Berri responded by saying that internal unity, if preserved, will make Lebanon stronger than all crises and protect it from all threats.But how can this unity be achieved? And is it even possible in the current context? The answers to these questions are a little more complex. Another perspective Lebanon in the Tom and Berri game In his eagerly awaited speech on Sunday, Aug. 31, on the occasion of the disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr, Berri proposed a rational and calm dialogue, far from any one-upmanship, on a national...

“Unity, unity and unity is what can save Lebanon in this particularly delicate phase,” said Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the key figure today as all negotiations go through him, in front of his visitors in Ain al-Tineh. When asked whether there are real concerns over a new war with Israel or internal conflict, Berri responded by saying that internal unity, if preserved, will make Lebanon stronger than all crises and protect it from all threats.But how can this unity be achieved? And is it even possible in the current context? The answers to these questions are a little more complex. Another perspective Lebanon in the Tom and Berri game In his eagerly awaited speech on Sunday, Aug. 31, on the occasion of the disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr, Berri proposed a rational and calm dialogue, far from any one-upmanship, on a...

