Lebanon’s Catholic schools highlight human-centered education in the digital and AI era

Father Youssef Nasr, Secretary General of Catholic Schools in Lebanon. (Credit: Anne-Marie el-Hage/L’Orient-Le Jour)
As it does every year ahead of the new school year — set to begin Sept. 15 for both public and private schools — the conference of Catholic schools in Lebanon this week spotlighted the challenges facing Catholic education and, more broadly, private schooling.The 31st edition, which opened Tuesday at Notre-Dame de Louaizeh College in Zouk Mosbeh, posed a central question for the education sector: In the age of digital technology and artificial intelligence, how can students receive a more human-centered education?Education Minister Rima Karameh said guiding students through digital technology and AI requires “massive financial investment” and “a total overhaul of the educational system, including public schools.” But, she noted, “after six years of recurrent crises, Lebanon is still in survival mode.” She invited private schools to...
