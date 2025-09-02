Is integrating Hezbollah fighters into the Lebanese Army a real option?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Sept. 5, the Lebanese Army will submit its plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament by the end of the year to the government for review, in line with the roadmap put forward by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack.Alongside this discreetly drafted plan, L’Orient-Le Jour learned that a group of experts, retired officers and strategists is working on a ‘defense strategy,’ apparently with the approval of certain officials. The proposal would involve integrating certain Hezbollah fighters into the army under specific conditions: undergoing military training, meeting age requirements and having a clean criminal record. Although those involved have agreed on nearly 90 percent of the points discussed, the remaining issues still divide them and, according to the same source, “pose the hardest obstacle to overcome.” In the news Hezbollah disarmament: Berri pulls...

On Sept. 5, the Lebanese Army will submit its plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament by the end of the year to the government for review, in line with the roadmap put forward by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack.Alongside this discreetly drafted plan, L’Orient-Le Jour learned that a group of experts, retired officers and strategists is working on a ‘defense strategy,’ apparently with the approval of certain officials. The proposal would involve integrating certain Hezbollah fighters into the army under specific conditions: undergoing military training, meeting age requirements and having a clean criminal record. Although those involved have agreed on nearly 90 percent of the points discussed, the remaining issues still divide them and, according to the same source, “pose the hardest obstacle to overcome.” In the news Hezbollah disarmament:...

