ANALYSIS

Is integrating Hezbollah fighters into the Lebanese Army a real option?

A panel of experts is working on a ‘defense strategy’ alongside the disarmament plan, set to be presented by the army to the Cabinet.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 02 September 2025 12:41

Is integrating Hezbollah fighters into the Lebanese Army a real option?

Lebanese soldiers deployed in Houla, south Lebanon, on Feb. 18, 2025, a few hours after the withdrawal of the Israeli army. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient-Le Jour)

On Sept. 5, the Lebanese Army will submit its plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament by the end of the year to the government for review, in line with the roadmap put forward by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack.Alongside this discreetly drafted plan, L’Orient-Le Jour learned that a group of experts, retired officers and strategists is working on a ‘defense strategy,’ apparently with the approval of certain officials. The proposal would involve integrating certain Hezbollah fighters into the army under specific conditions: undergoing military training, meeting age requirements and having a clean criminal record. Although those involved have agreed on nearly 90 percent of the points discussed, the remaining issues still divide them and, according to the same source, “pose the hardest obstacle to overcome.” In the news Hezbollah disarmament: Berri pulls...
