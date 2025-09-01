Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Visa denials: The latest US obstacle for the Palestinian state

The decision came as France plans to recognize the State of Palestine at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in September.

By Tatiana KROTOFF, 01 September 2025 16:59

Lire cet article en Français
The president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in September 2020. AFP Photo

The announcement is part of efforts to undermine the viability of the State of Palestine. In a brief, vague statement on Friday, the U.S. State Department said it would deny and revoke visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) who were scheduled to travel to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, set for Sept. 9–23.The decision is striking, as PA President Mahmoud Abbas — among the 80 Palestinians affected — was expected to deliver an anticipated speech at the U.N. headquarters. The event is also set to mark recognition of the Palestinian state by several Western countries, including France, potentially followed by Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada, in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Missed this commentary from our editor-in-chief...
