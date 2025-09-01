Visa denials: The latest US obstacle for the Palestinian state

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The announcement is part of efforts to undermine the viability of the State of Palestine. In a brief, vague statement on Friday, the U.S. State Department said it would deny and revoke visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) who were scheduled to travel to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, set for Sept. 9–23.The decision is striking, as PA President Mahmoud Abbas — among the 80 Palestinians affected — was expected to deliver an anticipated speech at the U.N. headquarters. The event is also set to mark recognition of the Palestinian state by several Western countries, including France, potentially followed by Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada, in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Missed this commentary from our editor-in-chief...

The announcement is part of efforts to undermine the viability of the State of Palestine. In a brief, vague statement on Friday, the U.S. State Department said it would deny and revoke visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) who were scheduled to travel to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, set for Sept. 9–23.The decision is striking, as PA President Mahmoud Abbas — among the 80 Palestinians affected — was expected to deliver an anticipated speech at the U.N. headquarters. The event is also set to mark recognition of the Palestinian state by several Western countries, including France, potentially followed by Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada, in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Missed this commentary from our...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in