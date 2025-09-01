Beirut sit-in for journalists killed by Israel in Gaza | LIVE

(Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient Today.)

The sit-in lasted about half an hour and passed calmly, with police and soldiers present but no tensions

The gathering paid tribute to the Yemeni information minister who was killed, as well as to journalists who have died in the conflict. “We will continue to write, even if this aggression goes on,” one of the organizers declared.

Aouni al-Kaaki took the floor, paying homage to Hassan Nasrallah, the former Hezbollah secretary-general assassinated in a massive Israeli strike in central Beirut last September, and to Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian-American journalist killed in May 2022 in the occupied West Bank by an Israeli soldier, months before the Gaza war began.

Joseph Kossaifi compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nero (Roman emperor who became infamous in history and popular culture for his cruelty and excesses.)

“Journalists are being killed in Gaza because they show the world what they see with their own eyes,” said Walid Kilani, Hamas’s press official in Lebanon.

He then read out the names of journalists who have been killed, including Mohammad Afif Naboulsi, the former Hezbollah spokesman killed last November in an Israeli strike at the height of the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah. During his speech, he brandished in turn a microphone, a camera, and a pen.