Israel calls for south Lebanon buffer zone as it invades Gaza City: Everything you need to know this Monday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Aug. 25, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:9:15 a.m.: Finance Minister Yassine Jaber meets with representatives from the U.S. Congress, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, at the ministry.Updates on Israeli-Lebanese negotiations ahead of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's visit to Lebanon tomorrow.Israel's ongoing invasion of Gaza City. Israel wants to deploy troops to southern Lebanon and draw buffer zone: In exchange for halting its near-daily post-truce attacks, Israel is reportedly demanding to deploy troops to 14 villages in southern Lebanon and for a swathe of border towns to be emptied into a buffer zone, sources with knowledge of the matter told L’Orient Today. Barrack's plan: The broad lines of Israel’s main demands...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Aug. 25, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:9:15 a.m.: Finance Minister Yassine Jaber meets with representatives from the U.S. Congress, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, at the ministry.Updates on Israeli-Lebanese negotiations ahead of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's visit to Lebanon tomorrow.Israel's ongoing invasion of Gaza City. Israel wants to deploy troops to southern Lebanon and draw buffer zone: In exchange for halting its near-daily post-truce attacks, Israel is reportedly demanding to deploy troops to 14 villages in southern Lebanon and for a swathe of border towns to be emptied into a buffer zone, sources with knowledge of the matter told L’Orient Today. Barrack's plan: The broad lines of Israel’s main...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in