Israel’s Yemen playbook: Same strategy as against Hezbollah?
Israel targeted high-ranking militia members in Sanaa, seeking to weaken its command center.
By Clara HAGE,
30 August 2025 00:08, updated on
31 August 2025, at 11:05
A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, on Aug. 24, 2025. (Credit: Reuters)
Explosions echoing through the heart of the capital, a gigantic plume of smoke, a martial and triumphant speech to conclude the operation. The approach is reminiscent of the large-scale military maneuvers Israel has carried out over the past two years to eliminate the command chains of its enemies in the region.On Thursday, Aug. 28, Israel's military struck Sanaa, Yemen for the second time in less than a week, declaring it was taking a "resolute" action against Houthi forces, "while simultaneously intensifying its strikes" against Hamas in Gaza. The operation, overseen by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz from the Tel Aviv command center, reportedly hit its target: an area near the presidential palace where Houthi political and military leaders were gathered, according to...
