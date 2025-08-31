Israel’s Yemen playbook: Same strategy as against Hezbollah?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Explosions echoing through the heart of the capital, a gigantic plume of smoke, a martial and triumphant speech to conclude the operation. The approach is reminiscent of the large-scale military maneuvers Israel has carried out over the past two years to eliminate the command chains of its enemies in the region.On Thursday, Aug. 28, Israel's military struck Sanaa, Yemen for the second time in less than a week, declaring it was taking a "resolute" action against Houthi forces, "while simultaneously intensifying its strikes" against Hamas in Gaza. The operation, overseen by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz from the Tel Aviv command center, reportedly hit its target: an area near the presidential palace where Houthi political and military leaders were gathered, according to...

