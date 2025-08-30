In southern Lebanon, a 'silent majority' wants UNIFIL to stay

A UNIFIL patrol passes in front of a portrait of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in the Sour district of south Lebanon, on July 8, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’Orient-Le Jour)
Despite recent clashes between some residents and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops in south Lebanon, many remain attached to the Blue Helmets’ presence. Deployed since 1978, UNIFIL is set to begin withdrawing Dec. 31, 2026, with a full departure scheduled by the end of 2027.“Some, who are very politicized, suspect UNIFIL troops want to enter villages only to disarm militias. Those people are not unhappy to see them leave,” said Zeinab Zalzali, an activist from Deir Qanoun al-Nahr (Sour district), referring to Hezbollah supporters, a day after the U.N. Security Council voted to renew UNIFIL’s mandate for the last time.Under the fragile November 2024 cease-fire that ended a 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel, the Lebanese Army — backed by UNIFIL — is tasked with disarming the party, which refuses to give up...
