Venice Film Festival 2025: As Gal Gadot gets boycotted, Brad Pitt backs a Gaza film

From American star power to geopolitical protests, the 82nd edition of the world's oldest film festival opened in a tense climate. L'Orient-Le Jour infiltrated the opening day's electric backstage.

L'OLJ / By Karl RICHA, 29 August 2025 16:44

Lire cet article en Français
George and Amal Clooney arrive at the Lido in Venice on the eve of the opening ceremony on Aug. 27, 2025. (Credit: Reuters)

It is almost 3 p.m. on the Lido di Venezia. Accreditation badge around her neck and vape in hand, Barbara watches a group of about 20 left-wing regional protesters waving Palestinian flags in front of the Palazzo del Cinema.“This is just the beginning of a series of stunts. The festival is going to be long, very long,” she sighs, sounding jaded. “And I can assure you, the stars are worried.”Hours before the official launch of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, which is once again welcoming Hollywood’s A-list, the city treads more cautiously than enthusiastically. Nearly four months after Cannes was overshadowed by petitions, activist journalists, and debates over Gaza, Venice now finds itself in the crosshairs.In an open letter to festival director Alberto Barbera, about 1,000 actors, directors, technicians, and industry professionals —...
