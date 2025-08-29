Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Joumblatt to L’Orient-Le Jour: To disarm Hezbollah, the methodology must change

The former PSP leader advocates an approach centered on dialogue and persuasion to dismantle the party’s arsenal, steering clear of any military confrontation.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 29 August 2025 12:07

Lire cet article en Français

Walid Joumblatt at Clemenceau on Aug. 27, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)

Amid the sharp political polarization surrounding Hezbollah since the Cabinet’s Aug. 5 decision to enshrine the state’s monopoly over arms, former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt is striving to strike a balance: while he supports the implementation of the government’s resolution, his foremost concern is sparing the country a confrontation between the army and a large segment of the Lebanese population. This, even if it means altering the government’s chosen approach and replacing it with a dialogue among the Lebanese. Joumblatt made this stance clear to the American delegation he met on Tuesday in Clemenceau. How do you interpret Washington’s position as expressed Tuesday by its delegation in Beirut? Do you see it as a hardening of tone, or simply a reminder of the terms of the cease-fire agreement approved by the...
