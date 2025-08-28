Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

What we know about the Israeli landing operation near Damascus

Israel also bombed Syria’s al-Kiswah region, where equipment from Turkey was reportedly stored, highlighting Ankara’s expanding military footprint in Syria.

L'OLJ / By Amélie ZACCOUR, 28 August 2025 21:29

Lire cet article en Français
What we know about the Israeli landing operation near Damascus

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes near the Syrian army headquarters and the Defense Ministry in Damascus, July 16, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

For the second consecutive night, Israeli army fire fell on the al-Kiswah region, about 20 kilometers south of Damascus. Israel first conducted a series of drone strikes on Tuesday, Aug. 26, targeting a military base housing a building of the 44th division of the Syrian army, killing eight soldiers and injuring several others. Then on Wednesday night, Israeli forces carried out more strikes on the same region, specifically targeting the locality of Jabal al-Manea For the second night in a row, Israeli fire struck the al-Kiswah region, about 20 kilometers south of Damascus. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Israel launched a series of drone strikes on a Syrian military base, hitting a building used by the army’s 44th Division. The attack killed eight soldiers and wounded several others.The following night, Israeli forces targeted the same area,...
For the second consecutive night, Israeli army fire fell on the al-Kiswah region, about 20 kilometers south of Damascus. Israel first conducted a series of drone strikes on Tuesday, Aug. 26, targeting a military base housing a building of the 44th division of the Syrian army, killing eight soldiers and injuring several others. Then on Wednesday night, Israeli forces carried out more strikes on the same region, specifically targeting the locality of Jabal al-Manea For the second night in a row, Israeli fire struck the al-Kiswah region, about 20 kilometers south of Damascus. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Israel launched a series of drone strikes on a Syrian military base, hitting a building used by the army’s 44th Division. The attack killed eight soldiers and wounded several others.The following night, Israeli forces targeted the same area,...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top