Another paraglider injured in a fall, this time in Jbeil

BEIRUT — Another paraglider was injured after a fall during a flight in Jbeil, according to information confirmed to L’Orient Today by two industry professionals who requested anonymity.

A video circulating on social media shows Red Cross rescuers intervening on coastal rocks near the public al-Bahsa beach, with what appears to be a paraglider wing or parachute nearby.

Another video, taken from a higher vantage point, shows people intervening on the scene, apparently before emergency services arrived. They are gathered around the paraglider, who appeared alive and conscious. Both videos were authenticated by a third source. The Red Cross has not yet commented on the incident.

A week ago, Lebanese Youth and Sports Minister Nora Bairakdarian decided to ban the practice of acrobatic paragliding due to the lack of a legal framework to protect the sport, after professional paraglider Omar Sinjer was killed in a 300-meter fall into the sea. His parachute did not open.