Omar Sinjer, acrobatic paraglider, 'died doing what he loved most'

"He is funny, humble and liked by everyone." A day after news of his death, and shortly before attending his funeral, Omar Sinjer's friends still spoke about him in the present tense.On Aug. 20, while paragliding over Jounieh Bay in Kesrouan and performing acrobatic maneuvers, Sinjer's main parachute got tangled and his emergency parachute failed to deploy. He fell 300 meters into the water, where Civil Defense teams confirmed his death minutes later.A Tripoli native with over 20 years of experience, Sinjer was known for his passion for extreme sports, including motocross, skiing and snowboarding. But paragliding — and later aerial acrobatics — became his obsession. "He was the first in the Middle East to take up this discipline, and he remained the best in the region," said Georges Shdeid, head of Paragliding Jounieh.Sinjer regularly...

