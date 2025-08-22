Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Omar Sinjer, acrobatic paraglider, 'died doing what he loved most'

Omar Sinjer was performing paragliding acrobatics in mid-air above Jounieh on Wednesday, until he was unable to deploy his emergency parachute at the last second.

L'OLJ / By Lisa GOURSAUD, 22 August 2025 10:19

Omar Sinjer, acrobatic paraglider, 'died doing what he loved most'

Omar Sinjer in the middle of a paragliding flight. Photo posted on the "Beirut Paragliding" account in 2021.

“He is funny, humble and liked by everyone.” A day after news of his death, and shortly before attending his funeral, Omar Sinjer’s friends still spoke about him in the present tense.On Aug. 20, while paragliding over Jounieh Bay in Kesrouan and performing acrobatic maneuvers, Sinjer’s main parachute got tangled and his emergency parachute failed to deploy. He fell 300 meters into the water, where Civil Defense teams confirmed his death minutes later.A Tripoli native with over 20 years of experience, Sinjer was known for his passion for extreme sports, including motocross, skiing and snowboarding. But paragliding — and later aerial acrobatics — became his obsession. “He was the first in the Middle East to take up this discipline, and he remained the best in the region,” said Georges Shdeid, head of Paragliding Jounieh.Sinjer regularly...
