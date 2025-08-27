Private generators: Lebanese state determined to enforce the law

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Forty-five days. That is the deadline Lebanon’s government gave private generator owners on Aug. 13 to bring their operations into compliance or face legal action.“Our decision is firm and is an integral part of restoring the authority of the state in all its prerogatives,” Economy Minister Amer Bsat told L’Orient-Le Jour in an interview Monday. The details of the announcement Cabinet announces stricter measures for generator operators Compliance requires three measures: installing individual meters, adding filters and complying with tariffs published monthly by the Energy Ministry. According to an Economy Ministry survey carried out in early 2025 on 750 generators across the country, about one-third of the nearly 7,000 private generators do not comply with at least one of the three requirements.Acting in the name of “consumer...

Forty-five days. That is the deadline Lebanon’s government gave private generator owners on Aug. 13 to bring their operations into compliance or face legal action.“Our decision is firm and is an integral part of restoring the authority of the state in all its prerogatives,” Economy Minister Amer Bsat told L’Orient-Le Jour in an interview Monday. The details of the announcement Cabinet announces stricter measures for generator operators Compliance requires three measures: installing individual meters, adding filters and complying with tariffs published monthly by the Energy Ministry. According to an Economy Ministry survey carried out in early 2025 on 750 generators across the country, about one-third of the nearly 7,000 private generators do not comply with at least one of the three requirements.Acting in the name of...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in