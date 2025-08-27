Judicial Independence: Between hope and reality

The magistrates Fatima Maged and Najat Abu Shaqra, during their press conference. (Credit: Claude Assaf)
“We had dreamed of an independent judiciary, but we awoke to a reality that falls short of our expectations.”This is how Najat Abu Shaqra, president of the Lebanese Judges Association, expressed the association’s disappointment with the law organizing the judicial system during a press conference on Monday at the Union of Journalists in Badaro, alongside Fatima Majed, a member of the administrative bureau. The law was adopted on July 31 but has not yet been promulgated.The two magistrates criticized “the persistence of political interference in the functioning of the judiciary,” noting that, seven years after it was first proposed in 2018, the law is being presented by Parliament as finally guaranteeing judges’ independence.The two speakers first highlighted a violation of the principle of legislation, pointing to a procedural...
