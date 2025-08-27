Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SECURITY

Three people suspected of selling counterfeit gold arrested in Jounieh

The president of the jewelers' syndicate in Lebanon urged sellers and buyers to "deal with established professionals and be wary when gold is sold to them below the market price."

L'OLJ / By Philippe HAGE BOUTROS, 27 August 2025 09:43

Three people suspected of selling counterfeit gold arrested in Jounieh

A neighborhood of Jounieh seen from the cable car, June 21, 2022. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros/L'Orient-Le Jour)

State Security agents stated in a Tuesday press release published by the state-run National News Agency (NNA) that three individuals suspected of involvement in a counterfeit gold-selling network in Jounieh, Keserwan, were arrested.Two Lebanese and one Syrian were arrested "on Aug. 20 near the Fouad Shehab municipal stadium in Jounieh, for fraudulently selling counterfeit gold to citizens," the statement said, adding that "the necessary legal measures have been taken against them, in accordance with the instructions of the competent judicial authority." "Several ounces of fake gold, as well as a rental car and cellphones in their possession, were also seized." State Security did not provide further details about the men's identities or their operational methods.Contacted by L'Orient-Le Jour, the...
Comments (0)

