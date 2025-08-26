Qatar still 'waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal

Qatar said Tuesday it is still waiting for a response from Israel to a cease-fire proposal for Gaza presented by mediators and approved by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.
"We are still waiting for a response. And the statements we are currently hearing do not make us confident that, if there were an agreement, it would be positive," said Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry, during a press conference.
