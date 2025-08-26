Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Qatar still 'waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal


AFP/L'OLJ / 26 August 2025 15:13

Israelis demonstrate during a rally organized by the families of hostages captured in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, calling for action to secure their release and a cease-fire in the war against Hamas, near Kibbutz Amiad, in northern Israel, on Aug. 26, 2025. (Credit: Jalaa Marey/AFP)

Qatar said Tuesday it is still waiting for a response from Israel to a cease-fire proposal for Gaza presented by mediators and approved by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

"We are still waiting for a response. And the statements we are currently hearing do not make us confident that, if there were an agreement, it would be positive," said Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry, during a press conference.

