5,000-year-old Kfar Abida archaeological site damaged by bulldozer

On Saturday, a D9 bulldozer, typically used for heavy construction, was transported to Kfar Abida on the Batroun district’s coast in northern Lebanon. The massive machine struck and severed power cables at the village entrance, causing a brief outage and triggering concerns. It was heading at high speed toward a plot of land that contains a Bronze Age tell, dating back to around 3,000 BC, with the intent to raze the site at the landowner’s request for construction.Alerted during a municipal council meeting, Kfar Abida council president Michel Feghali told L’Orient-Le Jour he immediately dispatched a police officer to the scene. “The bulldozer was already at work, leveling everything in its path. The officer had to throw himself onto the machine to stop it in action,” he said. Activists and residents quickly gathered to assess...

