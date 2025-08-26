Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
US-Iran relations will face a pivotal moment in September

Iran often excludes Washington from nuclear negotiations, while the United States sidelines it on regional issues.

L'OLJ / By Joe Macaron, 26 August 2025 13:07

Lire cet article en Français
US-Iran relations will face a pivotal moment in September

Hezbollah supporters hold up photos of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a gathering in front of the Iranian embassy in Beirut to celebrate the cease-fire between Israel and Iran, on June 25, 2025. (Credit: Haitham Moussa/AFP)

From the nuclear issue to that of Gaza, as well as political tensions in Iraq and Lebanon, relations between Washington and Tehran are poised for a decisive month. September could pave the way for a major breakthrough or, conversely, deepen the divide, leading to a potential confrontation. Donald Trump’s administration is relying on its allies to ramp up pressure and secure a swift agreement, while Iran, which still holds a few cards, remains firm in its position to survive and continue its struggle.The nuclear file remains the central issue. The United States is leveraging European diplomacy to maintain pressure, while Iranian officials and the three European powers of the E3 (France, Germany and the United Kingdom) met today at the deputy-minister level for the first time since June 20. Tehran considers the moment inopportune for...
