Diaspora vote: Race against time begins

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google We will have to wait until September. This is how several political circles summarized to L'Orient-Le Jour the stalemate in talks over the electoral law since June. The standstill is the result of a suspension in meetings of the ad hoc parliamentary committee, tasked with reviewing the proposals to amend the current legislation (adopted in 2017), as members await a possible Cabinet decision. But no breakthrough is expected in the near future, especially since the divide remains wide between the key players regarding the voting mechanism for expatriates. On one side, there are those pressing for the strict implementation of Article 112 of the law, which limits the diaspora vote to only six MPs. On the other are those who want to enshrine the right of expatriates to elect all of the country’s 128 MPs. This debate has dragged on amid a...

We will have to wait until September. This is how several political circles summarized to L'Orient-Le Jour the stalemate in talks over the electoral law since June. The standstill is the result of a suspension in meetings of the ad hoc parliamentary committee, tasked with reviewing the proposals to amend the current legislation (adopted in 2017), as members await a possible Cabinet decision. But no breakthrough is expected in the near future, especially since the divide remains wide between the key players regarding the voting mechanism for expatriates. On one side, there are those pressing for the strict implementation of Article 112 of the law, which limits the diaspora vote to only six MPs. On the other are those who want to enshrine the right of expatriates to elect all of the country’s 128 MPs. This debate has dragged on amid...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in