LEBANON

Hermel library owner and son of ex-Hezbollah MP denies link to anti-Salam banner

The banner, which was hung in Hermel, accused Prime Minister Nawaf Salam of being “a traitor with the Star of David on his forehead.”

23 August 2025 18:18

A banner hung in the Hermel region accusing Nawaf Salam of being an Israeli agent. Photo circulating on social media.

Islam Taha, owner and manager of Al-Salam Library in Hermel, issued a statement denying any responsibility for printing a banner hung in the town that contained an insult to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, L’Orient Today’s correspondent in the Bekaa confirmed on Saturday.

Islam Taha, allegedly the son of former Hezbollah MP Sheikh Ali Taha, owns a printing press through which the banner was reportedly produced. The banner, which was hung in Hermel, accused Prime Minister Nawaf Salam of being “a traitor with the Star of David on his forehead.”

Taha clarified that circulating rumors about his arrest or detention are “completely false,” affirming that he is free and has not been detained by any authority.

He added that Al-Salam Library “has no connection whatsoever to the aforementioned banner and was neither commissioned nor involved in its printing in any way.”

Taha called on media outlets, fellow journalists, and online activists to “exercise accuracy, adhere to professional credibility, refrain from spreading rumors, and verify news through official sources, particularly the relevant security and judicial authorities.”


He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to transparency and his full respect for constitutional institutions and the office represented by the Prime Minister.


Salam has recently been accused in Hezbollah-aligned media of serving “Israeli-Saudi” interests or being a “Zionist,” amid a campaign against him led by the party after his government committed to disarming all militias in Lebanon, including Hezbollah.


Earlier this month, the Lebanese Army was tasked with drafting a plan to disarm Hezbollah. Since taking office, President Joseph Aoun and Salam have both pledged to strengthen judicial independence and reassert the state’s monopoly on weapons.


Two weeks ago, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem threatened confrontation if disarmament is imposed and accused the Salam government of serving Israel’s interests, remarks that drew widespread condemnation from political leaders.


Judge Hani Helmi al-Hajjar, deputy government commissioner at the military court, has ordered an investigation into the posters and instructed security forces to identify those responsible.

Reporting contributed by Sara Abdallah

